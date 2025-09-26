Only result on Sept 28 will matter: Pakistan head coach Hesson on Asia Cup finale against India

DUBAI: They have endured comprehensive defeats against India on back-to-back Sundays in the ongoing Asia Cup but Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson believes that all that matters is the result on coming Sunday when the arch-rivals clash in an Asia Cup final for the first time in 41 years.

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a group league game and followed it up with another convincing victory by six wickets in the Super 4s stage.

"We know that we played on the 14th. We played on the 21st. But really, the only match that really counts is the one at the end. And that will be our focus. Trying to play our best game when it counts," Hesson replied to a query about his message to his players ahead of Sunday's final after they comfortably disposed off a meek challenge from Bangladesh by 11 runs here on Thursday.

India and Pakistan have never played the summit clash of the continental event since the inception of the event in 1984 when it used to be only played in Sharjah.

Hesson said his side "deserved the opportunity" in this edition.

"So now it's up to us to make the most of it. And I think all the games that have happened up to this point now have been around trying to get yourself in a position to win the trophy. And that's what we've been talking about the whole time," he added.