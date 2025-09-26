Will this be the most competitive Women's World Cup?

BENGALURU: As the captains graced the stage — four in Bengaluru and as many in Colombo, Sri Lanka — at the media day on Friday morning, the one sentiment everyone echoed is how this could be the most tightly fought Women's Cricket World Cup in history.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that everyone has an equal chance to win while Australia captain Alyssa Healy felt that this could be the most competitive tournament. "I think all the teams have the calibre to play in the finals. So this tournament is something which is going to be very exciting. If you see all the teams, they have the calibre to play and win this tournament. It's very hard to take anybody's name, but I'm really looking forward to this tournament. As I mentioned, every team has a calibre. Every team is very strong and hopefully the best team will win," said Kaur.

Healy, dismissing the favourites tag Australia carries, said that for the first time in a while teams are starting on somewhat of an equal footing. "I feel like you have labelled us favourites, so thanks for that. But I don't necessarily think that's the case. I think India in their home conditions are going to be really, really tough to beat, along with a couple of captains sitting alongside. So it doesn't get any easier. Like I mentioned before, I think this ODI World Cup is going to be one of the strongest ones that I have been a part of. As a skipper, I'm really looking forward to that challenge of going out there and competing against some of the best teams in the world," said the Australian.