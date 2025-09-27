Rajasthan Royals parts ways with fielding coach Dishant Yagnik before IPL 2026: Report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are making a slew of changes in their backroom staff following their below-par run in IPL 2025. Nearly three months after the end of the season, Rahul Dravid left his position as the head coach of the franchise. Almost a week later, RR parted ways with their CEO, Jake Lush McCrum. He had been with the franchise since 2017.

Sportstar has reported that Rajasthan Royals have now parted ways with their fielding coach, Dishant Yagnik. He joined the franchise before their return to the IPL in 2018. Yagnik played 25 IPL matches for RR from 2011 to 2014. The left-handed batsman played 50 first-class, 41 List A, and 56 T20 matches in his domestic career spanning 13 years.

Yagnik is also an assistant coach with the Jammu and Kashmir team in the domestic tournaments, and last season, he had a key role to play as the team qualified for the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy.

The report adds that Shane Bond and Vikram Rathour will continue to work with Rajasthan Royals. Rathour, who was part of Dravid's coaching staff at Team India, joined RR as their batting coach. Bond is their bowling coach.