IPL 2025: Why is Riyan Parag leading Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad instead of Sanju Samson?

Riyan Parag will lead Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2025 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, March 23, as regular captain Sanju Samson continues his recovery from injury.

Samson, RR’s full-time skipper, has not been cleared by the BCCI Centre of Excellence for wicketkeeping and will only be available as a batter or an Impact Player until he is fully fit.

“Sanju Samson, an integral part of the Royals set-up, will remain a key contributor with the bat until he is cleared for wicketkeeping and fielding. He will return as captain once fully fit,” the Royals stated earlier this week.

Parag will not only captain the team against SRH but will also continue to lead RR in their next two matches—against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati.

Samson sustained a finger injury after being struck by a Jofra Archer bouncer during India’s five-match T20I series against England. The 30-year-old underwent surgery to repair the damage and completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Despite not being cleared for wicketkeeping duties, Samson has rejoined the squad and attended RR’s first practice session on Monday, signaling his intent to make an impact with the bat as the Royals begin their campaign.