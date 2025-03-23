SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 live: Rajasthan Royals win toss and opt to bowl; Theekshana gets Abhishek out early

The IPL 2025 season is in full swing, and the action continues with the first double-header of the tournament. First up, last year’s finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad, take on Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Given the nature of the Uppal track, a run-fest is on the cards, promising an electrifying contest.
RR wins the toss and opts to bowl first! Riyan Parag, leading Rajasthan Royals in place of Sanju Samson, wins his first toss as an IPL captain and chooses to chase. That means the explosive duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for SRH. Can they set the stage for a massive total? Rajasthan entrusts Afghan powerplay specialist Fazalhaq Farooqi with the new ball. Let the fireworks begin!
SRH 10/0 in 1 over
Rajasthan Royals start with Fazalhaq Farooqi. Abhishek Sharma takes strike for SRH. A fiery yorker on the second ball—Abhishek just manages to squeeze it away. Farooqi follows up with a low full toss, and Abhishek clips it away for four. Next ball, he charges down the track and slices it past cover for another boundary. A strong start for SRH!
SRH 24/0 in 2 overs
Maheesh Theekshana into the attack early for RR, but it's a shaky start. He oversteps on the first ball, handing SRH a free hit. Fortunately for RR, he gets away with a wide delivery, conceding just two runs. However, he offers width soon after, and Travis Head slashes him through covers for a four. Head isn't done yet—he charges down the track and smashes one straight down the ground for a massive six! SRH are off to a fiery start!
SRH 45/0 in 3 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad are scoring quickly! Farooqi starts with a short ball, and Abhishek Sharma guides it over backward point for four. Next ball, it’s full, and Abhishek drives it beautifully for another boundary. He isn’t stopping—back of a length, and he hammers it for his third four of the over. Farooqi tries a couple of low full tosses but can’t stop the runs. Last ball—full and wide—Travis Head cuts it over point for another four. SRH are on fire!
SRH 45/1 in 3.1 overs – Abhishek Sharma is out!
Big wicket for Rajasthan Royals! Theekshana bowls a wide and short delivery, but Abhishek mistimes it and hits it straight to Jaiswal at cover point. RR gets an important breakthrough.
Abhishek Sharma c Jaiswal b Theekshana 24
Playing XI
RR : Y. Jaiswal, N. Rana, R. Parag (C), S. Hetmyer, D. Jurel (wk), S. Dubey, M. Theekshana, J. Archer, T. Deshpande, S. Sharma, F. Farooqi.
SRH: A. Sharma, T. Head, I. Kishan (wk), N. Reddy, H. Klaasen, A. Manohar, A. Verma, P. Cummins (C), H. Patel, M. Shami, S. Singh.
SRH vs RR live: Impact players for both teams
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder
Team form & composition
SRH, led by Pat Cummins, have retained their core from the previous season, further strengthening their already formidable squad. With explosive batters like Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, they boast one of the most dangerous top orders in the tournament. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, and Harshal Patel, adds to their overall dominance, making them one of the favourites to clinch the title this season.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Riyan Parag, have an exciting mix of youth and experience. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson form a powerful opening duo, while the likes of Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, and Dhruv Jurel provide firepower in the middle order. The bowling department, featuring Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Sandeep Sharma, will have their work cut out against SRH’s fearsome batting lineup.
Key battles to watch out for
Abhishek Sharma vs Jofra Archer – With Abhishek in top form, Archer will need to rediscover his 2020 MVP touch to keep him in check.
Travis Head vs Wanindu Hasaranga – If Head gets going in the powerplay, RR might introduce Hasaranga early to curb the flow of runs.
Will weather spoilsport?
The Hyderabad surface is expected to be batting-friendly, ensuring another high-scoring affair. However, there is a yellow alert for thunderstorms, and the possibility of rain interruptions could add an extra layer of drama to the contest.
Head-to-Head record
In 20 encounters, SRH hold the upper hand with 11 wins, while RR have only managed one victory in Hyderabad in five attempts. The Royals will be eager to turn the tide and break their losing streak at this venue.
With star-studded lineups and power-hitters on both sides, expect a thrilling contest between two teams with contrasting approaches. While SRH enter as clear favourites, RR have enough firepower to cause an upset. Will Rajasthan’s bowling hold firm, or will SRH’s relentless batting prove too much to handle?
Brace yourself for a blockbuster clash as the IPL 2025 season continues to thrill!