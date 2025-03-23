SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 live: Rajasthan Royals win toss and opt to bowl; Theekshana gets Abhishek out early

The IPL 2025 season is in full swing, and the action continues with the first double-header of the tournament. First up, last year’s finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad, take on Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Given the nature of the Uppal track, a run-fest is on the cards, promising an electrifying contest.

RR wins the toss and opts to bowl first! Riyan Parag, leading Rajasthan Royals in place of Sanju Samson, wins his first toss as an IPL captain and chooses to chase. That means the explosive duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for SRH. Can they set the stage for a massive total? Rajasthan entrusts Afghan powerplay specialist Fazalhaq Farooqi with the new ball. Let the fireworks begin!

SRH 10/0 in 1 over

Rajasthan Royals start with Fazalhaq Farooqi. Abhishek Sharma takes strike for SRH. A fiery yorker on the second ball—Abhishek just manages to squeeze it away. Farooqi follows up with a low full toss, and Abhishek clips it away for four. Next ball, he charges down the track and slices it past cover for another boundary. A strong start for SRH!

SRH 24/0 in 2 overs

Maheesh Theekshana into the attack early for RR, but it's a shaky start. He oversteps on the first ball, handing SRH a free hit. Fortunately for RR, he gets away with a wide delivery, conceding just two runs. However, he offers width soon after, and Travis Head slashes him through covers for a four. Head isn't done yet—he charges down the track and smashes one straight down the ground for a massive six! SRH are off to a fiery start!

SRH 45/0 in 3 overs

Sunrisers Hyderabad are scoring quickly! Farooqi starts with a short ball, and Abhishek Sharma guides it over backward point for four. Next ball, it’s full, and Abhishek drives it beautifully for another boundary. He isn’t stopping—back of a length, and he hammers it for his third four of the over. Farooqi tries a couple of low full tosses but can’t stop the runs. Last ball—full and wide—Travis Head cuts it over point for another four. SRH are on fire!

SRH 45/1 in 3.1 overs – Abhishek Sharma is out!

Big wicket for Rajasthan Royals! Theekshana bowls a wide and short delivery, but Abhishek mistimes it and hits it straight to Jaiswal at cover point. RR gets an important breakthrough.

Abhishek Sharma c Jaiswal b Theekshana 24

Playing XI

RR : Y. Jaiswal, N. Rana, R. Parag (C), S. Hetmyer, D. Jurel (wk), S. Dubey, M. Theekshana, J. Archer, T. Deshpande, S. Sharma, F. Farooqi.

SRH: A. Sharma, T. Head, I. Kishan (wk), N. Reddy, H. Klaasen, A. Manohar, A. Verma, P. Cummins (C), H. Patel, M. Shami, S. Singh.