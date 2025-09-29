Chak de India! One of the most special knocks of my life: Tilak Varma

DUBAI: India batter Tilak Varma unsurprisingly termed his match-winning unbeaten 69 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final as one of the "most special knocks of his life."

Tilak's half-century was the cornerstone of India's tight chase of 147 which eventuated in a five-wicket win here on Sunday.

"There was pressure. They were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing up and trying to stay calm. One of the most special knocks of my life. Chak De India," said Tilak during the post-match presentation ceremony which was delayed by over an hour.

Man of the match Tilak said he was backing his game in a tense situation as India were reeling at 10 for two when he walked in.

"We have prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any order. I was backing my game.

"When the wickets are on the slower side, I have talked to Gauti sir and I have worked hard with him," he said.

The Hyderabadi also praised Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube for stitching crucial partnerships with him.

"Fantastic knock from Samson. The way Dube batted under pressure was important for the country," he said.