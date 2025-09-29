Don't want to be harsh but Suryakumar disrespected cricket: Salman Agha

DUBAI: Salman Ali Agha feels that Indian team's 'No Handshake' policy while playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup was "disrespectful" to the game and not the best example of sportsmanship for the young fans who look up to cricketers as role models.

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in a highly volatile Asia Cup final here on Sunday to win their second tournament title in the T20 format.

"What India have done this tournament is very disappointing. They are not disrespecting us by not shaking hands, they are disrespecting cricket. Good teams don't do what they did," the Pakistan skipper said at the post-match press conference.

For Salman, fulfilling obligations is a part of playing the sport.

"We went to pose with the trophy (photo shoot) on our own because we wanted to fulfil our obligations. We stood there and took our medals. I don't want to use harsh words but they've been very disrespectful."