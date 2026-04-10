IPL 2026: Wounded Delhi take on desperate Chennai

CHENNAI: Having lost the first three games, Chennai Super Kings will have to regroup and play to their potential in order to end their search for a win when they take on Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts will bank on CSKs' opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson to give a good start. Samson, who is now the poster boy of the CSK, has failed in the last three games. But the way he was batting in training sessions, an attacking innings from him on Saturday could revive a side which is short of inspiration so far. 'The teams with the top three are performing well and going well. Both Ruturaj and Sanju Samson are training incredibly well. Most of the boys are good. It's now just transferring that into performance and not getting too eager to get across the line and find the rhythms to come with winning. They're doing all the right things in training," said Stephen Fleming, head coach of CSK . Former bowling coach of CSK L Balaji too insisted that the top three must fire. "Ruturaj, Sanju and Mhatre are all good players and know what to do in the powerplay. Even if two of them give a good start and one stays till the end, CSK have a good chance at a big total. Both Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube will have a role to play in the revival of the team,'' insisted Balaji.