Slow & steady: How DC pacer Ngidi continues to make life difficult for batters

CHENNAI: The slower delivery of pacers in T20 cricket can be considered a double-edged sword. The delivery is high-risk but the rewards can win matches. It also has little room for error. Miss the length by millimetres, and the ball is bound to fly high into the sky, towards the stands. In the present era of T20s, where most of the teams play an aggressive brand of cricket, batters know how to punish such balls.

But someone who has mastered the dipping slower ball could convert it into just another dot ball, which would be crucial in high-pressure situations. One such pacer who has been on the right side of things is Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi.

In the T20 World Cup earlier, the Proteas pacer, who can bowl at around 140KPH, consistently deceived batters with his slower ones. He concluded his WC campaign with 12 wickets with an economy rate of 7.19. This season with Delhi he has continued to make life difficult for batters. In four games so far, the 30-year-old has scalped five wickets, with an economy rate of 8.04.