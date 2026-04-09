Prabhsimran wants to be more than an explosive opener

In fact, after IPL 2025, Prabhsimran was given the opportunity to lead Punjab in the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Out of the ten games Punjab played, Prabhsimran led the side in four matches. "I am getting used to the captain's role and I enjoy it. I take it as a challenge. So you can say that it is much better for me to help grow my game as well," he said. He further elucidated on his captaincy from the perspective of a keeper. "I actually feel that a wicketkeeper has the best view to read the match because he can see everything from close to the wickets. Sometimes what happens is that the captain might have to go field on the boundary, and there is so much crowd and noise that sometimes you can't hear what they are saying. That's where my role comes in — checking the fielding angles, guiding the fielders, or talking to the bowler if the ball is going to the wrong area or reminding them of our plan. So I feel that is a good thing and I feel all these things help a lot in growing your game," he explained.