Prabhsimran wants to be more than an explosive opener

CHENNAI: Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings is regarded as one of the dangerous opening batters of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He, along with Priyansh Arya, have provided the team with explosive starts on numerous occasions. The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, with his aggressive approach, scored 549 runs with a strike rate of 160.52 last season. Despite falling at the final hurdle with PBKS that season, Prabhsimran's numbers highlighted his significant growth. Coming into this season, he is keen on developing in many ways as a cricketer.
While he remains keen on sticking with the high-risk, high-reward approach, as teams breeze past the 200-run mark, Prabhsimran believes that he needs to stay longer in the crease. "Earlier, I used to get out in the 30s or 40s, so now I look to play longer innings. And mainly, as we discuss in team meetings too, it doesn't matter to us whether we have to go for the Orange Cap or the Purple Cap. The goal is to create enough impact so you can easily win matches for your team," Prabhsimran said in a virtual interaction facilitated by the franchise.
In Punjab Kings' second game of this season, where they played Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, he played a measured knock. In the chase of 210, he saw his partner Priyansh take the initiative. Soon after Priyansh's dismissal, Prabhsimran did his bit, but also ensured he stayed at the crease. However, he was run out for 43 runs off 34 balls.
One of the downsides in the high-risk approach Prabhsimran takes is the early dismissals. His senior teammate and all-rounder Shashank Singh had said before the season that Prabhsimran is 'maturing day by day.'
In fact, after IPL 2025, Prabhsimran was given the opportunity to lead Punjab in the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Out of the ten games Punjab played, Prabhsimran led the side in four matches. "I am getting used to the captain's role and I enjoy it. I take it as a challenge. So you can say that it is much better for me to help grow my game as well," he said. He further elucidated on his captaincy from the perspective of a keeper. "I actually feel that a wicketkeeper has the best view to read the match because he can see everything from close to the wickets. Sometimes what happens is that the captain might have to go field on the boundary, and there is so much crowd and noise that sometimes you can't hear what they are saying. That's where my role comes in — checking the fielding angles, guiding the fielders, or talking to the bowler if the ball is going to the wrong area or reminding them of our plan. So I feel that is a good thing and I feel all these things help a lot in growing your game," he explained.
Additionally, Prabhsimran also represented India A later that year. Opening along with Priyansh in the first unofficial ODI against Australia, he scored 56. After getting out for one in the second unofficial ODI against the same opposition, he roared back to score a 62-ball 102 in the third and final unofficial ODI. "When you get into the India A setup, you feel that your main goal — to play for the senior Indian team, to represent the country well and play for a long time — is one step closer. You feel like, 'Yes, I am in India A now, and if I do well, maybe I will get a chance ahead soon'. So that confidence stays inside you, knowing that you are going to play for India A and if you do well, the ultimate goal of playing for the senior India team is not too far away. So the confidence definitely remains," he explained.