Smaran seeks to make a mark in IPL

But that process, he says, may not come easily, as he needs to adapt. “You always cannot keep hitting sixes and always bat with an extremely high strike rate. There are always times where you have to modulate your innings and adapt to the situation in case the wicket has fallen early. But yes, that is something that I have always had, that is taking the game deep and trying to finish off. But like any other format of the game, T20 also requires a lot of repetition and a lot of practice needed for you to be confident that you can go after the bowler from ball one. So I think, like any other batter or like any other cricketer, I would also want to put in that work during this time before the IPL starts so that I am confident enough that I have both games. That is to take the game deep in case there is a collapse to bat deep and in the other scenario, if things are going well to take on the bowlers from ball one. So in terms of drills, I am sure that I have to speak to my coaches at SRH as well as my personal coach as to how I can adapt and how I can go about things to dominate the bowlers right from the first ball. So that is something that I would probably do in this camp at SRH,” he explained.

Though SRH have the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, Smaran knows he will be ready as and when an opportunity comes along in the next two months. The first of them, may not come at a better place than the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, when SRH take on RCB in the opener on March 28.