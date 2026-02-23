K'taka, J&K have a date with destiny

CHENNAI:The Ranji Trophy final beginning Tuesday is filled with narratives attached to both sides. While Jammu & Kashmir — on the back of giant-killings of Delhi, Bengal and Madhya Pradesh en route to their maiden final — look to round off their fairytale season by winning their first Ranji title, eight-time winners Karnataka will look to consolidate their position as one of the domestic powerhouses of Indian cricket. They play their 15th Ranji final, their first in 11 years. In fact, four in the current squad — KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Gopal — were part of the team which last won the title in 2015.

Karnataka head coach Yere Goud, in his second stint, finally guided his team to a Ranji Trophy final. He first served as the coach of the team from 2018 to 2022. "I think a lot of credit should go to the players, the way they fought in difficult moments," he told this daily on the eve of the final. "For me personally, being part of this coaching setup after losing two semifinals — one against Bengal (in 2020) and one against Saurashtra (2019) is a step forward. It's good to be in the finals, but again, not emphasising too much in terms of performance. We're looking at this as one more game and trying to play as best as we can," he said.

While the fact that they have four players who have won this title for Karnataka, Goud felt thinking too much about it may invite undue pressure. "We just want to play the game as it has to be, like a league game," he said.