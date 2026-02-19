Karnataka put Uttarakhand to the dust, enter 15th Ranji final

CHENNAI: Their semifinal against Uttarakhand might have ended in a draw but eight-time champions Karnataka entered their 15th Ranji Trophy final, first time since 2014-15 season, by virtue of first innings lead over their opponents in Lucknow on Thursday. They will play Jammu and Kashmir in the final scheduled to begin at Hubballi from February 24.

After being sent in to bat, skipper Devdutt Padikkal (232) slammed a double-century while KL Rahul (141) and Ravichandran Smaran (135) hit a hundred each as Karnataka posted a mammoth total of 736 in their first innings. Vidyadhar Patil and Vijaykumar Vyshak scalped three wickets each as Karnataka skittled out Uttarakhand for 233. Instead of enforcing follow on, they decided to bat and scored 323 setting an improbable target of 827 on the last day.

Head coach Yere Goud explained the reason behind the decision to bat again. "It gave us the opportunity to probably demoralise the opponents by making them field for two and a half days. It will be even more difficult for them to come back and bat," he told this daily after the match.

Another reason, he pointed out, was that the bowlers already had bowled for more than 80 overs in Uttarakhand's first innings. "If we had got them by 50 overs, then we could have thought of bowling again. We also thought we might have to bowl on the final day and wanted to see how the bowlers get that rhythm with two over spells, five over spells," he explained.

Skipper Padikkal was seen walking off the field on Day 4 after suffering what appeared to be a cut on his finger. The coach was hopeful of his skipper's return ahead of the final. "His wounds are all dried up. In two or three days' time he will be good to go. We will assess him on the 23rd (a day before the final )," he said.