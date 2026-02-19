Ranji final at Hubballi due to works in Chinnaswamy: KSCA

CHENNAI: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Thursday confirmed that the Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir will take place at the KSCA Stadium in Hubballi beginning February 24.
The KSCA had the option of hosting the final either in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium or in Hubballi.
This decision to host it in Hubballi is taken based on the fact that the Chinnaswamy is undergoing civil works. "Several spectator gates and access points are currently being dismantled and widened, along with other critical improvement works. In view of these ongoing developments, it would not have been feasible to ensure the high-quality match-viewing experience and spectator convenience that a marquee fixture such as the Ranji Trophy Final deserves," a statement from the association read.
The decision is also a bid by the newly elected managing committee led by former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad to bring more domestic matches to mofussil centres. "This initiative is aimed at promoting cricket across the State, nurturing regional fan engagement, and strengthening the sporting ecosystem beyond Bengaluru.
"Taking into account both the ongoing stadium upgradation works in Bengaluru and the Association’s commitment to decentralising top-level cricket, KSCA, in consultation with the BCCI, has decided to host the Ranji Trophy Final at the KSCA Hubballi Stadium.
This ground last saw Karnataka beat Chandigarh by an innings and 185 runs in November last year. Ravichandran Smaran remained unbeaten on 227 runs.