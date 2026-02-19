Ranji final at Hubballi due to works in Chinnaswamy: KSCA

CHENNAI: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Thursday confirmed that the Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir will take place at the KSCA Stadium in Hubballi beginning February 24.

The KSCA had the option of hosting the final either in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium or in Hubballi.

This decision to host it in Hubballi is taken based on the fact that the Chinnaswamy is undergoing civil works. "Several spectator gates and access points are currently being dismantled and widened, along with other critical improvement works. In view of these ongoing developments, it would not have been feasible to ensure the high-quality match-viewing experience and spectator convenience that a marquee fixture such as the Ranji Trophy Final deserves," a statement from the association read.