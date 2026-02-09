Karnataka hang on to reach another Ranji Trophy semifinal

CHENNAI: When Vidyadhar Patil scored the winning runs off Mumbai spinner Shams Mulani, it marked the end of another classic Ranji Trophy quarterfinal tie between these two sides. Under the blue sky at the BKC ground on Day Four, the tie see-sawed between the fabled sides, especially post-lunch. Cruising at 265/3 in their chase of 325, Karnataka found themselves at 285/6 ten overs. India Test opener KL Rahul, who earlier posted a composed ton under pressure (131) was dismissed early. Shreyas Gopal and Kruthik Krishna did not stay for long.

Smaran R, who had registered another masterful fifty before lunch, was the only recognised batter on the field, when Vidhyadhar walked in. While the 22-year-old southpaw took the cautious route, Patil decided to score quickly. As the duo guided Karnataka to their first semifinal since 2023, there were muted celebrations on the pitch, in contrary to loud roars from the dressing room.

Amidst the celebrations, Karnataka head coach Yere Goud was a relieved man. After seeing his team snatch a miraculous win against Punjab in Mohali, he witnessed yet another landmark win in his second stint as senior team coach. "Chasing 325 on day four against Mumbai, is quite a commendable job as far as Karnataka is concerned," Goud told this daily.