Seifert brings experience of franchise leagues to World Cup

CHENNAI: When Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled a vicious googly to Glenn Phillips under the sweltering heat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, it hit his bat first before ballooning to silly mid on. The hat-trick ball almost yielded the desired result. The Kiwis, chasing an above-par score of 183, seemed down and out at 14/2 in the second over. Watching it all unravel at the other end was Tim Seifert.

Minds in the Kiwis dugout may have had flashbacks to 2024 T20 World Cup, when the same opposition had bundled them out for 75 runs.

Seifert however, had other ideas, as he played a big role, his 65 runs guiding New Zealand to an important victory.

Seifert and Phillips played out that phase of play but they were always on the look out for boundaries, it's how they had reached 2/52 after the end of the powerplay.