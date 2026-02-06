Clarity across departments, simulation camp role-clarity: How RCB won WPL

The players in the camp were put into groups, and each had individual drills to work on for three hours a day. "Imagine doing that for about 5-6 days in the running of the game. So we tapered off their loads by the time the first game came. By the time we had our full squad, we had already shifted to Navi Mumbai (for first game vs Mumbai Indians on January 9)," he said.

One of the big beneficiaries from this camp was Nadine de Klerk. The South African all-rounder has been one of the standout performers this season. Her calm demeanour in middle-overs — when RCB seemed to be pegged back — has been key in her guiding through the tough waves.

The 26-year-old featured for RCB only once before this season in 2024, when they won the first title. "When she came in the first couple of days, she just had some volume work. Then we spoke to her about her role and finding out if she's going to be happy with it, with batting or bowling, making it absolutely clear. We got a little funky and creative with how we did our simulations that would challenge our players. She had an extended hit. The biggest difference (from the last two years) is obviously she's played so much cricket between now and the last time she was with RCB. She's grown as a player. The most important thing is she's understood her game a lot more now, knowing how to attack. She's worked on her batting extensively. So she's at that stage of her career where she's starting to take off and we're very happy to have her at the right time in RCB," Rangarajan explained.