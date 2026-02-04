WPL 2026: Mandhana, Rodrigues eye crown

CHENNAI: When both Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues lead their respective sides Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in the 2026 Women's Premier League final on Thursday, it will have added significance. For the first time since its inception, the tournament will have two Indian captains ؅— the two batters who are seen as future India skippers. Mandhana, who is currently the vice-captain, is already in line to take over from Harmanpreet Kaur and has led the country in the past. On the other hand, Jemimah has come of age over the last few months.

The other interesting aspect about the final is the contrasting roads to the final. So far, Mandhana's side have been dominant both with bat and ball. Australian all-rounder Grace Harris has been relentless as an opener. Apart from a few single-digit scores, she has been the aggressor. Mandhana is coming off her best year across all formats, making sizable contributions (290 runs).

When the top-order batters returned with meagre runs, the middle-order has come to the rescue in most games. South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk has thrived under pressure in key moments. "I love walking out to bat when the game is on the line and we need someone to pull some sort of a miracle and put up a fight. I always joke and say that I think I was born for moments like this where you never give up. I am a big believer of never giving up," she had said.