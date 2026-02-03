Bell swings fortunes in RCB's direction

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Lauren Bell has been one of their lynchpins in the road to Thursday's final. She has the most number of dot balls this season (116) and boasts an economy rate of 5.63 in the 32 overs she has bowled. Her average and strike rate? A stupendous 15 and 16, respectively. Her captain Smriti Mandhana had joked on how Bell would get the plants back home, referring to the league's title sponsor's initiative of planting 500 trees for every dot ball.

However, it was Bell's outswinger that caught Mandhana's attention during one of the matches against UP Warriorz. Bowling to Harleen Deol, a length ball on middle and leg, moved away missing the stumps by a whisker. Richa Ghosh, initially moved towards left before jumping in opposite direction to stop the ball. That delivery sparked something new in her, which was visibly seen in the smile in her face.

Known for her "lethal in-swinging" ability — as described by RCB bowling coach and former England pacer Anya Shrubsole — Bell explained the work she did to achieve her outswing, which involved change in action. After her maiden Ashes series in 2023, she worked with the then England head coach Jon Lewis and bowling coach Matt Mason on her bowling action. "We just chatted about how I could progress as a bowler. My action didn't provide the most pace and bounce that I could get out of my physicality. So I just tinkered with my action a bit and tried to get a bit more upright. And in doing so, it led to changing the way I swung the ball," she said in a virtual interaction days before final. "Hopefully in time, I'll be able to do both (inswing & outswing) again. And it's really exciting. The main reason (change in action) was to try and get a bit more pace, a bit more bounce, and I guess have an action that was a bit safer," she added.