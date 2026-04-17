Need to go back to drawing board; difficult questions eventually will be answered: Mumbai Indian skipper Hardik

CHENNAI: WHEN Mumbai Indians won their first game this season against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29, it also stemmed a rot of 12 years – not winning their first game in the IPL. That win also gave the team hope ahead of a long season, and with the names they boast – Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya – they were dubbed favourites to win the title for the sixth time.

Cut to now, and MI have just lost their fourth consecutive game after that win. On Thursday, the five-time winners lost to a high-flying Punjab Kings side, thanks to knocks from Prabhsimran Singh (80 n.o) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (66).

The team has come under the scanner for their performances. Skipper Hardik on Thursday was lost for words. "To be very honest, I don't have much to say right now. I think we really need to go back on the drawing board and see where we are lacking. Is it individuals? Is it as a group? Is it in planning? We'll just figure it out and see what we can do next," he told the broadcaster. He credited Punjab Kings for their performance.