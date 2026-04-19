Gujarat Titans' Kushagra thrives at the top

The youngster warmed the bench through the 2025 season while working on the sidelines with Solanki and Nehra. One of the things was the belief to bat up the order and deliver for the team irrespective of the format. And it all came to fruition as Kushagra smashed 368 runs in Vijay Hazare, 601 runs in Ranji Trophy and 422 in Syed Mushtaq Ali, helping Jharkhand win the T20 title. In Ishan Kishan's absence, he also led the team in the 50-over format. "Before the last season, I was doing a lot of lower down the order. Even in the white ball tournaments, I was playing at No 5-6. I was not getting that much opportunity to reveal myself or justify my game. When I came to the GT camp, they told me that I am a player who can bat at the top of the order. You can build the innings and showcase your performance in your team. So, I went back and told them to let me bat at No 3-4. From there, my game got enhanced. I got more time to bat. I used to open for my team in U16 and U19. When the Ranji Trophy came, there were a lot of senior players who were opening. Initially, I was not getting a chance. But now that I have got a chance, I am trying to use that opportunity. They told me to bat at the top of the order. I should have clarity in my shots. I should know how to use my power play. You just have to chip over the fielders. That should be set in your mind. So, these were the things that really helped me," Kushagra explained.

While Solanki worked with him on sidelines, Kushagra spent most of his time at Titans shadowing former England captain Jos Buttler. An all-format player who opens in T20s, bats in middle-order in ODIs and is a modern day great, Kushagra did not hesitate going up to Buttler for inputs and the Englishman took him under the wings. "We speak a lot of cricket. He has the mental skills, technique and ability, having played all formats for England over the years. For me, it is a fascinating thing. If you are playing for your country in all three formats and doing it for such a long time, it's a very proud feeling. I think I can become that kind of a player. That's why I take a lot of input from Buttler. Because in all three formats... he bats in different places. So, how does he set that alignment of batting? How does he set it mentally? Those are the things we talk about all the time."