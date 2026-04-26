IPL 2026: Super Kings struggles continue at Chepauk

CHENNAI: When Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, it brought a surprise of sorts. With the pitch – a mixture of black and red soil – seemingly having cracks, being asked to bat first did not seem bad at all. Chennai Super King’s skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad at the toss also explained the pitch as ‘dry.’ “It's a bit on the drier side and more often than not, it will remain the same. We have to start assessing how the pitch is, bat accordingly, and then try and defend it,” he told the broadcaster.

However, little did they know that the pitch would throw them off. Under the baking sun, it seemed as if the pitch had some dampness which offered extra bounce for the pacers. And the bowling troika of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder made the most of it to rattle Super Kings batters. Early on, Rabada did not have the best of starts, bowling deliveries between length and back of lengths to CSK opener Sanju Samson. And he duly got punished. . Then in the third over, Rabada continued to bowl those lengths to keep Samson on his toes, before the wicketkeeper-batter nicked a wider delivery to Jos Buttler.

With Urvil Patel coming to make his first appearance this season, it was important for him to get a good start. And he seemed to get going, slamming the first ball off Rabada for four. The South African responded with 149 KPH delivery on hard length which Patel mis-timed. Buttler did the rest as he always does. By now, Rabada kept the crowd – which was around 30,000 at the time of the first innings – largely quiet. In the end, CSK could only manage 158/7, which was not enough as Titans got across the line.