IPL 2026: CSK walking the tightrope

It is the one thing Dhoni made sure and reiterated like a favourite sound track on repeat. "Your franchise pays so much money for you, you should at least make the semifinals. After that you can say it is a lottery," he had said famously after an un-Dhoniesque emotional reaction to qualifying in 2010. Cut to 2026 and Dhoni continues to dominate the conversation. But is it a good sign for the franchise?

The 2023 season, when Dhoni was leading, seemed like a farewell tour for the big man. Everywhere CSK went, their fans materialised. It was one big party for the side and their fans when Ravindra Jadeja won the title off the last ball of a rain-affected thriller before being lifted by Dhoni himself. CSK identified Gaikwad as a successor, handed him the captaincy while Dhoni was still around. The first year did not go as per plans. They missed out on play-offs but the season was not their worst. But last year, CSK started behind the eight ball and never really caught up. To try and revive a flagging franchise, they handed the captaincy back to Dhoni after Gaikwad picked up an injury. It was a big call but one they didn't necessarily get right. They wanted to move on but their succession plan — once it hit a roadblock — seemingly crumbled.

Truth be told, Super Kings admittedly misread the mega auction — head coach Stephen Fleming has said as much multiple times — and are still feeling the effects of it. Because when mistakes are made in a mega auction, it is bound to cost the franchise not just that year but also the three-year cycle. Which is why, despite the course corrections and injury replacement signings, they are still not able to get out of a hole they find themselves in.