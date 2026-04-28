IPL 2026: Royal win for Rajasthan

Reduced to 151/4 in a chase of 223 against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, RR had the platform set by Sooryavanshi (45 from 16) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (51). But losing Parag and Dhruv Jurel meant RR was in trouble. Then came Donovan Ferreira (51 n.o) and Shubham Dubey (31 n.o) who saw through the chase without breaking a sweat as RR beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Before the duo came together Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal set up the chase once again. Despite PBKS bringing in Lockie Ferguson, the teenager took off in his inimitable style. He launched Arshdeep Singh, Ferguson and Marco Jansen in the stands, racing to 43 off 15 balls. That is when Arshdeep provided the big breakthrough, angling a low full toss away from the left-hander at pace. Sooryavanshi could not get under it and was caught in the deep. Yashasvi Jaiswal (51) tried to keep them in chase, but PBKS kept pegging at regular intervals before Ferreira and Dubey came together.