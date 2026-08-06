Goal is to improve across formats, breach 1000-run mark in Ranji: Karnataka star Smaran

He further explained the importance of using the most out of the short time between tournaments and does not complain about the lack of time. “I think the grass is always greener on the other side. We have gotten used to having short off-seasons. If there was no IPL, then you would have a very long off-season. I feel that everyone has gotten adjusted to the schedule. I don't think anything is going to change that and if not, the IPL is only going to get longer than this. So as players we have to automatically adjust to the schedule and ensure that we utilise the off-season time in the most optimal way,” he said.

With the Duleep Trophy set to begin at the BCCI’s CoE in Bengaluru later this month, the southpaw is going to take it as another cricket match. For the second consecutive year, the 23-year-old has been roped into the South Zone team. “The preparation becomes very important. Heading into the tournament, you are playing directly in the semifinals. We don't know which opposition we are going to play. But I have played in that ground before. So, hopefully, I can get some good preparation. The match is just an extension of what you do at practice so, the more practice the better,” he said.

With a new season, Smaran aims to keep expectations on the side, and try to enjoy the game.

“I feel the more expectations you have, the more pressure you put on yourself. So, ensuring that you actually take it game by game and enjoying the process of playing for your state and having that pride for playing for whichever team you are playing for is what I am focusing on,” he said. One of the key goals he has set for is to stay at the top of the scoring charts in the Ranji Trophy, again. “I don't think anybody has done it before where it's been back-to-back years. It's a very tough task to do but it's not impossible. Hopefully, this year I can score even more runs. The goal this year also is to score 1000 runs,” he said.