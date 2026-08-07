India vs Sri Lanka: Seeking right combinations before big Test at Galle

Assuming that Gill gets ready for the first Test on August 15 in Galle, the headache does not end there. There is still no confirmation on B Sai Sudharsan's availability. And with Washington Sundar already missing the first Test, the team management will be scratching their heads to put together the best XI for the conditions in front of them.

Five bowlers or six?

While the top five pick themselves among the fit and available ones — KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Gill and Rishabh Pant — the question comes on who is the No 6? The ideal case scenario would be Ravindra Jadeja followed by Washington and Kuldeep Yadav. With the offie not available, going with Kuldeep at No 7 along with either one of Manav Suthar or Saransh Jain would weaken the tail. And going by the past trend, that is not something Gambhir would want.

It means, Dhruv Jurel is likely to get another go as a specialist batter with five bowlers. In four matches as specialist batter, Jurel has 60 runs to show with an average of 8.57. Though he seems to have the backing of the coach, the youngster will be under immense pressure to deliver with the bat in this series knowing full well that he is the only right-hander in the middle-order (No 5-7).

And if Jurel continues, it leaves space for two pacers and a third spinner. As things stand, and going by what was visible on day one of the warm-up, Suthar seems to be ahead of Jain. With Mohammed Siraj a sure starter, it will come down to one of Prasidh Krishna or Gurnoor Brar. Prasidh, for all his wicket-taking abilities when in rhythm, continues to struggle with his consistency in his line and length. He bowled eight overs for 32 runs without a wicket on Friday while Brar ran in for 12 overs and finished with 1/49. Though there is not much difference in the numbers, the team management will keep a close eye on the two to figure out who is their best option come August 15.