Coming up, Women's Asia Cup and BCCI's Naqvi problem

NEW DELHI: The Women's Asia Cup in Dubai next week could create an awkward presentation scenario for the BCCI if India go all the way to the final as Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi, in his capacity as the Asian Cricket Council chief, might once again be on the dais to do the honours.

The Indian men's team had refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi last year owing to the Pahalgam terror attack and the ensuing military showdown between the two countries.

Naqvi walked away with the trophy which has still not been handed over to the champions.

Naqvi also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board and is his country's Interior Minister.

The women's continental tournament will be held from August 28 to September 13. India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group, with their league-stage clash slated for September 5.

But unlike the men's Asia Cup, the women's tournament does not offer the prospect of multiple India-Pakistan meetings before the final. That means the two teams can meet again only if they both progress to the summit clash, a possibility that could bring the trophy presentation issue into focus once more.

The obvious question now is: what happens if Harmanpreet Kaur's team wins the women's Asia Cup and Naqvi is on the presentation dais? Will the Indian women's team follow the precedence set by Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates and decline to receive it from Naqvi? The BCCI's position on such a situation is not known, leaving open the possibility of an unusual presentation ceremony if India are crowned champions.