Women's T20 Asia Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co seek fresh start

CHENNAI: As India women gear up for their first match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup against Thailand on Sunday, head coach Amol Muzumdar felt the team is well-prepared for the challenge in Dubai and the Asian Games test that followed.

Coming off a poor T20 World Cup, where they were eliminated in the group stages, India women will be focusing on hitting the reset button and taking the team forward from hereon. The Mumbaikar said that the 15-day camp the team had in the BCCI Centre of Excellence ahead of the tournament.

"We had a fantastic camp at the Centre of Excellence. A 15-day camp which was well taken care of by the strength and conditioning coaches. We worked really hard on our fitness. We worked terribly hard on the fielding part as well. There are some scope of improvement and we're trying to pay utmost attention to those minute details of certain aspects of the game. As far as I'm concerned, as a coach, I was really happy with the camp and the results of the camp. The preparation has been good. It's just about going out there and executing our plans," Muzumdar said on Saturday.

