Pakistan will travel for T20 World Cup but to boycott India match

CHENNAI: The Pakistan government on Sunday announced that they will be boycotting the T20 World Cup match against India to be played in Colombo on February 15.

Sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the government of Pakistan said that the cricket team has been given permission to take part in the World Cup; however, they shall not take the field against India.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the government posted on social media.