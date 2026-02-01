Explained: Ripple effect of Pak boycotting India World Cup match

Can Pakistan legally play the World Cup but still boycott a game?

They are free to do as they please. While the ICC hasn't officially released the Playing Conditions for this year's edition, the one from 2024 will likely hold for 2026 as well. In it, there are provisions if a team wants to forfeit.

Under Clause 16.10.9, the rules say: "In circumstances where a match (and the points for such match) is awarded to a team as a result of the other team’s refusal to play, either by the match referee in accordance with playing condition 16.2 or in accordance with the provisions of the relevant event agreements signed by the participating teams, the net run rate of the defaulting team shall be affected in that the full 20 overs of the defaulting team’s innings in such forfeited match shall be taken into account in calculating the average runs per over of the defaulting team over the course of the relevant portion of the competition.

"For the avoidance of doubt the runs scored and overs bowled in such forfeited match will not be taken into account when calculating the net run rate of the team to whom the match was awarded."

Unless the ICC have explicit agreements in place with the Pakistan Cricket Board, they cannot do anything to force the PCB to play. They can threaten them with sanctions and levy huge penalties but PCB will argue that they have allowed partial boycotts previously with no significant penalties. In 1996, both Australia and West Indies refused to travel to Sri Lanka for their World Cup matches. In 2003, England and New Zealand didn't travel to Zimbabwe and Kenya respectively.