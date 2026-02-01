Tamil Nadu draw with Baroda, good performances a bit too late

CHENNAI: Nidhish S Rajagopal converted his overnight score of 31 to a half century on Day four of the Ranji Trophy on Sunday as Tamil Nadu drew with Baroda. After posting a total of 449 in 148.1 overs, Baroda started well, ending at 124/0 at stumps with both Jyotsnil Singh (55 not out) and Shivalik Sharma (59 not out) making half-centuries.

This was Nidhish's second fifty in as many games for the hosts. For Baroda, off-spinner Mahesh Pithiya took six for 118, his seventh First Class five-wicket haul. Tamil Nadu by virtue of their 74-run lead got three points, while Baroda got one.

"Yes it was a good performance from our boys. At the end of the day, last two games went in our favour," said Tamil Nadu red-ball coach M Senthilnathan.

"It could have been even better. Instead of losing too many wickets on Saturday, if we had held some wickets and had about 150 to 170 runs (lead) then the match could have gone interesting," he added.