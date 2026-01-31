Vimal banks on batting advice from Aparajith to become better

CHENNAI: A magnificent century by Vimal Khumar (182) came in handy for Tamil Nadu to take the lead of 36 runs over Baroda on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy in Salem on Saturday. Tamil Nadu were 411 for 7 in 126 overs at stumps. After Athish got out early in the morning, Vimal along with his senior partner Prodosh Ranjan Paul — who made a valuable 80 — set up the platform for the lower order batters to get past the opposition's total. Vimal took a while to get into his groove in the morning as the wicket had something for the bowlers, But the seasoned Pradosh at the other end grew in confidence and made mincemeat of the stingless Baroda attack. Vimal and Pradosh, both left-handed batters put on 144 runs in 52 overs (312 bls) for the second wicket. It was Vimal's second First Class century, the previous one coming against Nagaland (189) earlier this season. Spinners Mahesh Pithiya (4/110) and Bhargav Bhatt (2/118) shared the spoils but were a tad expensive. "Very pleased to get the ton. All the more happy that it helped our side get a lead," Khumar told this daily.

"This century was better than the previous one I got against Nagaland because the Baroda attack was better and we have to chase down 375 for a lead," he added.