Vimal banks on batting advice from Aparajith to become better

CHENNAI: A magnificent century by Vimal Khumar (182) came in handy for Tamil Nadu to take the lead of 36 runs over Baroda on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy in Salem on Saturday. Tamil Nadu were 411 for 7 in 126 overs at stumps. After Athish got out early in the morning, Vimal along with his senior partner Prodosh Ranjan Paul — who made a valuable 80 — set up the platform for the lower order batters to get past the opposition's total. Vimal took a while to get into his groove in the morning as the wicket had something for the bowlers, But the seasoned Pradosh at the other end grew in confidence and made mincemeat of the stingless Baroda attack. Vimal and Pradosh, both left-handed batters put on 144 runs in 52 overs (312 bls) for the second wicket. It was Vimal's second First Class century, the previous one coming against Nagaland (189) earlier this season. Spinners Mahesh Pithiya (4/110) and Bhargav Bhatt (2/118) shared the spoils but were a tad expensive. "Very pleased to get the ton. All the more happy that it helped our side get a lead," Khumar told this daily.
"This century was better than the previous one I got against Nagaland because the Baroda attack was better and we have to chase down 375 for a lead," he added.
Vimal revealed that he had a clear game plan and just went about it to get his hundred.
"I started out little bit slow as usual. And then as I grew in confidence, runs started to flow. I just stuck to my plans and it worked," he added. Baroda had a couple of good spinners and Bhatt has played in the Chennai league before and knows a thing or two about the host batters.
"I countered their spinners well. Playing spin demands good footwork and luckily things fell in place. Bhargav has played in Chennai before. So he knows the Tamil Nadu batting line-up a bit. They tested my footwork and luckily I came out with a good display of temperament," said Vimal.
Discussions with teammate and senior batter Baba Aparajith has helped Vimal.
"After the first half of Ranji, I had a huge discussion with Aparajith. We had discussion on how I am going to plan my innings and stuff going about in the future. So he helped me a lot. He saw my videos and stuff and he told me about how to use the feet well and play against the spinners. That helped me today," revealed Vimal.
Vimal came into the team as a last minute replacement for TN vice-captain N Jagadeesan and came out with flying colours.
"When I was not there in the squad, red-ball coach Senthilnathan and captain Sai Kishore both of them had a long conversation with me. They motivated me a lot and they made sure that I was in the right space. They told me I was really good enough, but it was just unfortunate that I missed out. So that kept me in good spirits and motivated," Vimal added.
Along with Vimal, Pradosh also played a good inning. "When you have a player like Pradosh at the other end who see off 30 overs without any fuss, you tend to play your natural game without any pressure. If you do not have a solid batter at the other end and if wickets fall, you cannot be yourself and get bogged down. Pradosh's encouragement and inputs came in handy," Vimal said.
Tamil Nadu red-ball coach M Senthilnathan was happy that his team bagged a lead.
A good lead on Saturday. Very happy with the way the boys played. It was a professional display," complimented Senthilnathan.
"Vimal played a beautiful innings. Sad he missed the double century. He played really well, he applied himself. Unfortunate the way he got out. I mean, he got bowled after the ball hit the thigh pad. Otherwise, that boy didn't give even a single chance. He was just beautifully playing, spot on in shot selection and he is suited for the longer version of the game," Senthilnathan added.