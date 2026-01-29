Ranji Trophy: Baroda make comeback after initial hiccups against Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Riding on half-centuries by Sukirt Pandey (73 batting) and Ninad Rathva (66), Baroda posted 247 for 5 in 90 overs against Tamil Nadu on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match played at Salem on Thursday. Opting to bat on a surface that had some purchase for the bowlers, the visitors lost Jyotsnil Singh and Shashwat Rawat cheaply with both falling to the guile of J Hemchudeshan.

Later, Shivalik Sharma (35) and Sukirt forged a small partnership and looked like taking the team forward, when Hemchudeshan dismissed the former who was caught at silly point by C Andre Siddarth.

Tamil Nadu captain Sai Kishore keeping in mind the conditions brought in J Hemchudeshan early in the 10th over. The Srirangam-based bowler did not disappoint, bowled beautifully, rose to the challenge and with his guile troubled the Baroda top order.

He picked up three wickets in his first four overs. The teenager, who got to know that he would be playing on the eve of the match, gave a good account of himself. Before this he had played just one game this season for Tamil Nadu.

"Hemchudeshan bowled beautifully. There was a bit moisture in the wicket in the morning and the ball was turning a bit and he exploited the conditions well. This is his second game and he was not part of the previous games, but still he did not show any signs of rustiness and bowled with lot of confidence," complimented M Senthilnathan, red-ball coach of Tamil Nadu.

Hemchudeshan on his part was pleased to contribute to the team's cause and wishes to learn with every outing. "Pleased to get a couple of wickets and serve the team's cause. I got to know that I will play only on the morning of the match. But even while being out of the playing XI, I always prepare in earnest hoping that I will get a chance. So that regular preparation came in handy today," revealed Hemchudeshan.