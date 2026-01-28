Tamil Nadu keen to carry forward momentum

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will be without the services of N Jagadeesan and Gurjapneet Singh in their last league game of the Ranji Trophy against Baroda to played at Salem from Thursday. However Tamil Nadu, who are in the sixth spot with 11 points, are keen to carry forward the momentum into their last match.

"We will be without the services of both Jagadeesan and Gurjapneet who have been selected for India A, (TD) Lokesh Raj and Vimal (Khumar) are the replacements," informed M Senthilnathan, red-ball coach of Tamil Nadu.

"Both Jagadeesan and Gurjapneet are match winners and it will be a big loss for us. At the same time it serves as an opportunity for a youngster to make an impression," he added.

A lot of credit must go to Sonu Yadav, who excelled with both the bat and ball for Tamil Nadu against Odisha in the previous game. His valuable knock of 74 and the century stand with Sai Kishore was the turning point of the match as it gave Tamil Nadu a handsome lead and earn crucial points to stay in the Elite Group. Against Baroda the hosts will expect an encore from Sonu Yadav.

Senthilnathan complimented the Tamil Nadu team for a professional display in their last game and expects Sonu to continue his good work. "It is a good win against Odisha and credit to the team work that we were able to put. It was our first win and it showed the boys what needs to be done to register a win. Everything fell in place in the last game where we got a good lead. This time too against Baroda I expect the boys to play with same confidence and make good use of the experience," said Senthilnathan.