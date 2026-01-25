Tamil Nadu grab first Ranji Trophy win against Odisha in otherwise forgettable season

CHENNAI: A professional display by R Sai Kishore and Co earned Tamil Nadu earn their first win in the Ranji Trophy, beating Odisha in the fourth and final day in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Sonu Yadav — who was adjudged the Player of the Match — excelled with both bat and ball for Tamil Nadu. His fifer in the first innings and his 74-run knock in the second innings was key in Tamil Nadu setting a mammoth target of 455 for Odisha. The hosts were toppled out for 247. Anil Parida (98) missed out on his century as he waged a lone battle for the hosts as he got little support from his teammates.

Tamil Nadu's Ranji coach M Senthilnathan was all praise for the team and hoped this win would give them momentum ahead of the final league game against Baroda.