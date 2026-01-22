Four half-tons take Tamil Nadu to 281/7 vs Odisha

CHENNAI: Four half-centuries — scored by Athish SR (50), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (78), Andre Siddarth (56) and Nidhish Rajagopal (54) — helped Tamil Nadu post 281/7 on the board on Day one of the Ranji Trophy match against Odisha in Cuttack on Thursday. Put in to bat first, Tamil Nadu lost wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan. After dismissals of P Vidyuth in a bid to hold the fort, Pradosh and Athish put up a small stand and ensured no further damage till lunch. Soon after lunch, Atish was dismissed. Pradosh in the company of Andre did a mini rescue act by forging a 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket. "We had a poor start and then we had small partnerships going. The day was in overall okay, keeping in mind the conditions and the wicket. We could have been in a slightly better position as well had their been bigger partnerships," said TN's Ranji coach M Senthilnathan.
The former Tamil Nadu middle order batter revealed the reason behind sending off-spinner P Vidyuth at one down.
"We sent him to make sure that to see that one end and play about one and half hours and ensure that wickets do not fall at one end. Like initially, it (wicket) had lot of help for the bowlers and it was a bit tough to negotiate it," revealed Senthilnathan.
"We did not want good batters going and getting out and putting lot of pressure on the rest of us. So, we are trying to send them (Vidyuth) to stay around there and you know, play some overs, make the new ball little old and make the shine go off," he added.
Meanwhile, Pradosh missed out on scoring a century. "Yes, Athish, Pradosh and Andre played well and rose to the challenge. Pradosh was his usual self playing with lot of purpose and commitment. Andre combined really with him," complimented Senthilnathan.
Solid Debut
Nidhish Rajagopal, 25 came up with a stellar display to score a half century on his first-class debut. Rahul Dravid, who was the India U19 team coach in which Nidhish was a part of, predicted a bright future for the then teenager. It has taken six years for Nidhish to make the cut.
"Happy with my effort for the team's cause. I played my natural game and did not try anything big," Nidhish told this daily.
"I just wanted to hang around and play to merit of the ball. I just cut all the risks and wanted to be judicious in shot selection and try to forge as many partnerships as possible," Nidhish added. Senthilnathan was all praise for Nidhish. "He looked very confident from the first ball and played some terrific shots off the back foot against the fast bowlers of Odisha. He didn't get bogged down or he didn't go overboard. He played very nicely to the merit of the ball and I am sure he will continue in the same vein tomorrow," added the coach.
The grass on the wicket and the dew early morning is a matter of concern for Tamil Nadu. "Yeah, the wicket had some grass and you know, some help in the first one or two hours for the fast bowlers. But overall, it still has got a pinch of grass. But we need to bowl well if we have to get them all out early," he signed off.