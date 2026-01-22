Four half-tons take Tamil Nadu to 281/7 vs Odisha

"We sent him to make sure that to see that one end and play about one and half hours and ensure that wickets do not fall at one end. Like initially, it (wicket) had lot of help for the bowlers and it was a bit tough to negotiate it," revealed Senthilnathan.

"We did not want good batters going and getting out and putting lot of pressure on the rest of us. So, we are trying to send them (Vidyuth) to stay around there and you know, play some overs, make the new ball little old and make the shine go off," he added.

Meanwhile, Pradosh missed out on scoring a century. "Yes, Athish, Pradosh and Andre played well and rose to the challenge. Pradosh was his usual self playing with lot of purpose and commitment. Andre combined really with him," complimented Senthilnathan.