Depleted Tamil Nadu face Odisha challenge as Ranji Trophy resumes

Senthilnathan said change of formats (from Vijay Hazare Trophy to Ranji) and absence of key players will not affect the team. "All the players are professionals, they know how to adapt. At home itself they play the TNCA league and then VAP Trophy (limited overs tournament) and then the league once again, so they know how to prepare as they are aware of the schedule well in advance,'' said Senthilnathan. ''As far as the youngsters are concerned, it is a good opportunity for them to make an impression. Lets not forget that Sai Sudharsan too started as a youngster and went up the ladder. So see this game as a good opportunity for the youngsters to grab and prove their worth,'' added the former Tamil Nadu top-order batter.

With an inexperienced middle order in place, the likes of Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul need to hang around and rally with the youngsters. "Yes, it is imperative for the seniors Jagadeesan and Pradosh at the moment and C Andre Siddarth to make sure they perform well. Out of the three, two must get a hundred each and rally around with the youngsters to help the team put-up a good total. So they are aware of their roles and I am sure they will deliver," said an optimistic Senthilnathan.

Likewise in the bowling, Sai Kishore and Gurjapneet will have to do the chunk of the bowling. The spot for the second spinner will be between Hemchudeshan and Vidyuth. Vidyuth bowled well in the last few games he played and also showed glimpses of his batting potential. "You see, it's a team game. I am not putting pressure on them (Sai Kishore and Gurjapneet). So you know as a team the bowling attack must fire. They all have to bowl well. Whoever gets an opportunity to get a wicket must make best use of it. They should look at the team's performance rather than an individual. The second spinner is a toss between Hemchudeshan and Vidyuth. We will have a final look at the wicket and decide our attack," insisted Senthilnathan.