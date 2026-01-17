From 22 yards to 52 cards; Sumathi's tale with sport of bridge

CHENNAI: As the Madras Gymkhana Club continues to wear a festive look during the 54th Madras Gymkhana Club Annual Open Bridge Tournament on Saturday, one player cannot be missed. More so because of her incredible journey where she switched sports -- cricket to bridge. Former India women all-rounder Sumathi Iyer, who went on to become the first international woman umpire from India, can be seen focused on the game.

Sumathi went on to win second place in the women's pairs event in the ongoing competition, which is also a South Zone Category B Ranking tournament. She is very popular among the bridge fraternity in the city and has donned multiple hats in both the sports. She has been part of the various committees of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, the main one being a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee.

Sumathi has been involved with bridge for the past 15 years, and explained her love for it. "Cricket was my first love and I played with distinction and still follow the game. But today I like to play bridge. You see after some age when you can't go on to the field and play cricket. You need to play and take up some sport and I took bridge," she said.