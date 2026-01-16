Attracting youngsters to bridge development

CHENNAI: The sprawling Madras Gymkhana club premises was sporting a festive look as players from across south India converged to compete at the 54th Madras Gymkhana Club Annual Open Bridge Tournament, a South Zone Category B Ranking tournament, on Friday.

On Friday, in the jam-packed hall where everyone was busy studying the cards in hand, literally, one could not miss the presence of KR Venkataraman, popularly known as "Venky," who is considered a highly-accomplished India player. He has won major international titles like the Wernher Trophy at the North American Bridge Championships with partner Sunit Chokshi. An IIT alumnus, Venkataraman has represented India at World Championships as well.

''The sport (bridge) has developed very well, to say the least," said Venkataraman. "What was once a pastime has now become semi-professional. Not fully professional, but semi-professional. It has been attracting a lot of youngsters. That is important for the sport to sustain, develop, and reach.''