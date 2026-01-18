Bridge: Young brothers from Pondy impress

CHENNAI: When the 54th Madras Gymkhana Club Open bridge tournament got underway, brothers Adhiyaman (14) and Agilan (10) were the cynosure of all eyes. Regarded as the most promising pair in the sport of bridge, the duo from Puducherry had dominated the U16 age-group events both at home and away. Though they did not win at the event that ended on Sunday, it was a good exposure for them in the Open category.

Students of Aristo Public School, Cuddalore, the brothers have already caught the attention of the veteran players. Noted and legendary bridge player KR Venkatraman sees a lot of potential in them. "I have told their mother (about talent). Both are extremely talented and potentially likely to go further forward in this game provided they have good coaching," said Venkatraman.

Their parents — Zodypache and Vedudaleselvy — introduced them to the bridge in 2022. Their journey began close to home as the Puducherry Amateur Bridge Association has been functioning in their native village of Kuruvinatham, located about 20 km from Puducherry. Their first mentor was Sankaran, who laid the foundation, followed by structured training under renowned coaches including Parimala Vahalia (Gujarat), Sunderram (Chennai) and MRJ Vasudevan (Chennai). Under this guidance, they rapidly progressed from local tournaments to national and international platforms.