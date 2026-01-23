Sonu's fifer restricts Odisha to 148 as TN look to build big total

CHENNAI: Right-arm medium pacer Sonu Yadav's fifer was key in Tamil Nadu bagging a lead of 138 runs over Odisha on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy played in Bhubaneswar on Friday. In the second essay, Tamil Nadu were 26/1 in 17 overs at stumps. N Jagadeesan once again failed to make an impact as he fell leg before to Sambit Baral for 4 runs.

Sonu made most out of the conditions in Bhubaneswar and seemed to have bowled with lot of fire and zest. With Gurjapneet Singh bowling at the other end, the Odisha batters had a tough time negotiating the Right-left combination and were at one stage in shambles at 21 for 5. Sonu picked up four of the five wickets to fall and it was a creditable performance from the Hosur-based bowling all-rounder who bagged his maiden fifer. TN's Ranji coach M Senthilnathan gave a positive assessment of the team's performance.

"Very happy to have got a good lead. Our bowlers did a good job. Sonu was outstanding, he bowled brilliantly," Senthilnathan told this daily.