Good to see a classical off-spinner from TN after long time: Senthilnathan

CHENNAI: After Baroda posted a sizeable total of 375 in their first innings, Tamil Nadu began strongly, ending Day 2 at 118 for no loss in Salem on Friday. R Vimal Khumar — who came in as a last-minute replacement for vice captain N Jagadeesan — is batting at 66. Meanwhile, his opening patner SR Athish is unbeaten at 42.

Earlier, a captain's knock of Atit Sheth (109) and Akshay More's cameo helped visitors Baroda to that aforementioned score. Resuming from the overnight score of 247 for 5, Sheth with single minded devotion hung around to ensure that visitors went past the psychological 350-run mark. His fourth first-class hundred came at the right time as his innings gave an upper hand to his side on a surface that became batter-friendly. Teenager J Hemchudeshan was the pick of Tamil Nadu bowlers and his maiden fiver (6/120) came in handy to restrict Baroda to under 400 runs.

"Very happy to get my first five-wicket haul. I bowled better on Friday than Thursday. The wicket had eased out and was suitable for batting, so I kept it tight and bowled wicket to wicket. Plus at the other end Sai Kishore bowled brilliantly by attacking the batters and this in turn helped me. his words of encouragement too came in handy," Hemchudeshan told this daily after the day's play.