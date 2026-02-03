England and Brook seek redemption at T20WC after series of failures at global white-ball events

LONDON: England are in search of a fresh start at the T20 World Cup after their Ashes debacle and a series of failures at global white-ball events, with captain Harry Brook under scrutiny on and off the field.

The 2010 and 2022 champions, who boast an impressive roster of destructive batsmen and match-winning bowlers, are aiming to win the trophy for a record third time.

Brook takes charge at a global tournament for the first time since he replaced Jos Buttler as white-ball skipper last year.

Buttler stood down following England's early exit from the 50-over Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

That came after an embarrassing title defence at the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023 and a semi-final exit at the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States.

The 26-year-old Brook, one of England's most gifted all-format players, has recently been in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Last month the Yorkshireman apologised after he was involved in an altercation with a nightclub bouncer during England's tour of New Zealand before the recent Ashes series in Australia, admitting to a "terrible mistake."

Brook was fined and warned over his conduct by the England and Wales Cricket Board, admitting he was fortunate to keep his job.

Now the richly gifted run-scorer has an early chance to shift the focus back on to his batting as he prepares for England's opener against Nepal in Mumbai on Sunday.