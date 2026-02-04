Australia look to ward off injury concerns for strong T20 WC show

BENGALURU: Genuine contenders in the latest iteration of the T20 World Cup, Australia will have to rise above the absence of some premier stars, who are missing either due to injury or retirement, to reclaim the title that they won in 2021.

Australia have stitched a fine run in T20Is after the 2024 World Cup, winning 17 off their 21 matches, but the recent tour to Pakistan gave them a reality check.

Pakistan whitewashed the 2021 champions 3-0 at home, further driving home the challenges of playing in this part of the world.

Now, their record stands 17-7 in 24 matches, but the Aussies will be more worried about squad composition than the reducing gap in overall numbers.

Mitchell Starc's T20I retirement has robbed them of an all-weather bowler and lead pacer Pat Cummins too will not travel to Asia after failing to recover from a back injury, which was nagging him since last July.

The other front-line pacer, Josh Hazlewood, too could be unavailable for the early parts of the ICC showpiece because of an Achilles niggle.