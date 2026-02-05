Flight booked, says SKY; India game not in our control, affirms Pak captain

“Our mindset is pretty clear. We have not said no (to playing against Pakistan). They have. ICC has given the fixture. Our flight is booked and we are going there (to Colombo),” the India captain said. “Their (Pakistan’s) decision is not in my control. I wish I could take their decision, but then it is their call.”

Suryakumar also spoke on the ICC's position on the issue and said, “I feel it is not an easy job. It is not my call. I am sure they might be working out something as well, but (since) it has come from the other government or the nation, how can they (the ICC) help as well! For them as well, I know it will be a difficult situation they will be in. But as I said, if we are told and the fixtures are ready, we will definitely go ahead.” The destructive Mumbai batter reiterated that they played Pakistan thrice during the Asia Cup winning all the matches and would definitely play in Colombo if given an opportunity.

The reply from his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha counterpart was on the same line. “The India game is not in our control. It’s the government’s decision, and we respect that. Whatever they are going to say, we will do that," Agha said in Colombo. He was also queried about the possibility of Pakistan meeting India in the knockout matches of the tournament but Agha affirmed that call will be taken by their government. "India's game is not in our control. It was the government's decision and again if we have to play them in the semifinal or final, we have to go back to them and act on their advice," he said.

Despite both captains expressing their respective opinions and literally saying they cannot do much on the issue, the talks are expected to center around the February 15 match in Colombo till the day finally arrives. With India scheduled to fly out for Colombo and Pakistan already stationed there, not all is lost at the moment. Will they, won't they - only time will tell.