T20 World Cup: Windies and Scotland come with different but arresting goals

If Scotland were happy to grab the chance they have got with both hands, the West Indies are delighted to be back at the venue where they achieved global glory in 2016. Their coach, Darren Sammy, said as much as he walked into the press conference room where he addressed the media as a World Cup-winning captain ten years ago. Sammy reiterated that the West Indies are here in India to win the World Cup and not just compete.

Despite the lows of the last few years, Sammy remained hopeful that the current generation of cricketers would get to write their own piece of history. “There was a period between 2009 and 2016 where we really invented the game. Cycles come, and especially with us, the challenges that we face in keeping players, in developing players, whether it be facility-wise, whether it be systems that we have, we face a whole lot of challenges. But I'm not one to make mistakes. I dream for an era where we say we did this because of and not in spite of, but that's what we have,” Sammy said. “You can't talk about cricket and not talk about the West Indies. So, the maroon for me is still what makes me who I am today. It brings a lot of history, and that is what I try to instill in the guys. If you understand the history, if you know where you came from and what you've done, and you now understand that, you now have an opportunity to shape the next generation. And I told them in the huddle today, ‘create your own piece of history.'”

The road to that, for both teams, begins at Eden Gardens on Saturday.