T20 World Cup: Front yard cricket in Moorebank, Sydney to opening the batting for Italy — the story of Moscas

Growing up in Moorebank in South-West Sydney, cricket was a big part of their childhood. Their father loved sports, and the brother spent years irritating their Nonna (grandmother) by hitting the fence and staining the walls whilst playing cricket. Every time she saw them hit the fence and walls playing cricket, she would yell ‘chi va a lavorare’ (Go do work) and chase them with shoes in her hand. Watching them train, their uncles and relatives would ask pagato? (Are you getting paid?). Being a part of the Italian community in Australia was about working hard and having a better life.

And of course, cheering for the Azzurri during the football World Cups and Euros. After all, they are a European giant in football while still finding their feet in cricket. “There was a place near home called Marconi, a premier soccer club in New South Wales, and they're an Italian club. Whenever the FIFA WC or Euros are on, they used to have a function room and screen the Italian games at all hours of the morning. Everyone needs to go, sit there, have a few drinks and watch soccer. It is a cultural thing, and it helps build a different sort of camaraderie,” says Justin.

It is where the Mosca brothers fell in love with the sport. Ardent Liverpool fans in the Premier League, Anthony supports Juventus FC in Serie A, while Justin’s loyalty lies with AC Milan. One could sense the excitement in their voice when they talk about their favourite football stars — Paola Maldini and Roberto Baggio. Anthony used to grow out his hair like Maldini back in the day, and now Justin has done the same, leading up to the World Cup.

In fact, when they ran into Maldini at the Dubai airport before coming to India, the brothers were so star-struck that they could barely string together a few words. “I couldn't speak when I saw him. I just said, ‘photo?’. Before that, we met Mario Balotelli at our hotel,” says Justin as the elder brother chips in. “We have got one more to tick off, and that's Baggio. I'm trying to push the federation to make that happen because then I get Baggio and Steven Gerrard and my life's complete,” adds Anthon,y who reiterates that the picture they took with Maldini is going on the bedroom mantle even if he gets a partner in future.