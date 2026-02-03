Italian heritage: How players from multicultural background have come together for a unified dream

CHENNAI: On a breezy Tuesday evening, the Italian cricket team quietly went about their business at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here. They had taken the field in the first warm-up against Canada and walked away with a 10-run win.

A result that will give The Azzurri big boost as they gear up for their debut show at the biggest stage. The football giants from Europe will embark on a new journey when they take the field against Scotland in their opening game of the T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens on February 9.

The road to this point has been long and arduous. They came close to qualifying for the 2024 edition before finally making the cut two years later. For a team just starting to make a mark at the global stage, Italy is filled with individuals who have taken it upon themselves to pursue the passion of cricket and contribute to the lineage and heritage they have with the country. And they come from all over the world.