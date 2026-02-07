From fiery Sooryavanshi to dogged Mhatre and formidable George, India U19 team tops the world again

MUMBAI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reserved his best for the final and skipper Ayush Mhatre delivered when it mattered the most, as India lit up the U-19 World Cup once again as they crushed England by 100 runs in the final for their record-extending sixth title.

Sooryavanshi is destined for greater achievements and it has been evident with his feats at the tender age of 14.

But another young batter from Mumbai produced one more story of grit and perseverance when Mhatre banished poor form to make big contributions in the knockouts.

Here's a look at some of the key players from the U-19 team, who gave India a third consecutive world title across age groups and genders:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: With a record 15 sixes and as many boundaries embellishing his 80-ball 175 in the final, the 14-year-old Sooryavanshi's success highlighted the robustness of Indian cricket structure which nourishes young talent and provides them opportunities to excel at the biggest stage.

His IPL hundred last year, also the second-fastest in the T20 league, is another feather in the cap for the boy from Bihar.

Ayush Mhatre: With only one half-century to show in six matches until the semifinal, the Mumbai boy looked out of touch.

But even as he fell for a duck against Pakistan, he produced 3/21 to tighten the screws and help India win the game and went on to hit a vital 62 against Afghanistan in the semifinal, and 53 in the final against England.