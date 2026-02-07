Jasprit Bumrah doubtful for India's T20 World Cup opener against USA

MUMBAI: India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is doubtful for the team's opening T20 World Cup match against the United States on Saturday after feeling slightly under the weather and skipping the training session the previous evening.

With the opening fixture expected to be a one-sided affair, the Indian team management is in no mood to take any risk with its most important fast bowler at the very start of a long campaign, it is learnt.

Bumrah, central to India's white-ball plans, did not bowl at the nets on Friday, prompting speculation that he could be rested purely as a precautionary measure. He was running a bit of temperature.

In case the 32-year-old fails to recover in time, Mohammed Siraj, who joined the squad on Friday evening, is expected to slot into the playing XI.